On Friday evening, Paris Saint-Germain made it three wins from three in Ligue 1 this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side beat Brest away from home 4-2 thanks to goals from Ander Herrera, Kylian Mbappe, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Angel Di Maria.

All in all, it was a fairly good night's work from PSG and they managed to achieve victory without the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti and other key members of the squad.

When those players are back in the starting XI, the Parisian outfit are certainly going to be a force to be reckoned with in 2021/22.

But their absence on Friday meant that some other players were able to make the headlines for PSG and one man who did just that was Gueye.

The former Everton man's goal to make it 3-1 on the night is without question one of the best of 2021 so far.

Gueye picked the ball up near the halfway line after Brest had cleared their lines and then decided to have a pop from all of 40 yards out.

The Senegalese midfielder's ridiculously powerful effort flew past Marco Bizot in the opposition's goal and nearly burst the net.

Take a look at the magnificent strike form Gueye here...

Video: Gueye's wonderstrike vs Brest

Oh. My. Word.

It's not possible to strike a football better than that and you can guarantee that Gueye has never scored a finer goal in the entirety of his footballing career so far.

Who knows, his 40-yard rocket may even end up being a nominee for the 2021 FIFA Puskas Award...

