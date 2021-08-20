Rangers Transfer News: Report on Ryan Kent exit clause emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent has a £20m buyout clause in his current Ibrox contract, The Athletic reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ryan Kent?

The report discloses that the Gers attacker, who joined the club from Liverpool in a deal initially worth £6.5m in September 2019, has a clause in his contract which will allow him to depart Glasgow if a club table a £20m bid.

One team linked with a move for Kent in the past are Leeds United. The Scottish Sun reported in April that the Premier League club were set to make a £15m bid for the player.

What does Marcelo Bielsa think of Kent?

Now The Athletic has revealed that Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is a big fan of the former Anfield man, but the club's biggest offer for Kent has fallen short of what would trigger the buyout clause.

The best offer they have made to the Ibrox side for Kent is around £12m plus future payments.

How has Kent performed so far in his Ibrox career?

Kent has performed very well for Rangers in his time at Ibrox. In 132 games, he has contributed 27 goals and 30 assists, helping the Gers win the Premier League title last season.

WhoScored shows just how important Kent was to Rangers in the league in 20/21. The winger contributed the joint most dribbles per game, with an average of 1.9, and ranked third for key passes per game with 1.8

He had the joint second-most assists for the Gers with nine and also netted ten goals of his own.

What could Rangers do with the £20m?

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard could do a lot with a potential £20m.

He would need to find a direct replacement for Kent but looking at the Rangers squad on Transfermarkt, the Gers could do with signing another another defensive midfielder too. The only one in the squad is Glen Kamara.

Only time will tell if Rangers end up selling Kent for £20m, but if they do then it would not be a surprise to see them reinvest that money back into the first-team.

