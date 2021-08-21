Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has made a huge claim ahead of the SummerSlam 2021 PPV event on Saturday night.

Reigns and his opponent for the PPV, John Cena, appeared on the go-home show of SmackDown for the SummerSlam show.

During the segment, the Head of The Table confirmed that he will leave Allegiant Stadium with the Universal Championship, or he will leave WWE altogether.

Reigns vs Cena is slated to be the show's main event on Saturday night from Las Vegas, with the two biggest names in the company going face-to-face once again.

The Universal Champion is the current odds-on favourite to retain the title this weekend; however, Cena appears in several major Hollywood films this Summer, so WWE may opt to put the title on the 16-time World Champion to get some extra mainstream press.

WWE SummerSlam 2021

Here is the current confirmed card for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event:

WWE Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena

Raw Women’s Championship Match - Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Championship Match - Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg

Edge vs Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships - The Usos (c) vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio

United States Championship - Sheamus (c) vs Damian Priest

RAW Tag Team Championship Match - AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle)

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal (Shanky and Veer are banned from the ringside area)

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States, BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom and WWE Network everywhere else (including the UK).

