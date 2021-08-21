Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football fans are still getting used to the fact that Lionel Messi is now a Paris Saint-Germain player.

The Argentine officially left Barcelona around two weeks ago and the 34-year-old then completed a free transfer to PSG shortly after.

Messi is yet to make his debut for the Ligue 1 side due to the fact that he missed the entirety of pre-season.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner could represent PSG for the first time in a competitive setting next Saturday when the team travel to face Reims.

If he does play a part in the game, that may mean that we get a first glimpse of a front three made up of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

On paper, that's one of the greatest attacking tridents the beautiful game has ever seen and you really do feel for the defences that come up against it.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

But PSG's 'MNM' is far from the only formidable front three in European football right now.

To highlight that fact, the folks over at Squawka have ranked the 10 best attacking trios on the continent and there is so much quality on show.

So, let's take a look at how they've ordered the finest Europe has to offer...

Ruben Neves to Manchester United update | Football Terrace

10. Barcelona (Antoine Griezmann, Memphis Depay & Ansu Fati)

League goals + assists since the start of 2020/21: 57

9. Juventus (Federico Chiesa, Alvaro Morata & Cristiano Ronaldo)

League goals + assists since the start of 2020/21: 70

8. Real Madrid (Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema & Eden Hazard)

League goals + assists since the start of 2020/21: 53

7. Borussia Dortmund (Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland & Marco Reus)

League goals + assists since the start of 2020/21: 58

6. Chelsea (Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner)

League goals + assists since the start of 2020/21: 56

5. Manchester United (Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani & Marcus Rashford)

League goals + assists since the start of 2020/21: 52

4. Tottenham Hotspur (Lucas Moura, Harry Kane & Heung-min Son)

League goals + assists since the start of 2020/21: 72

3. Liverpool (Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino & Sadio Mane)

League goals + assists since the start of 2020/21: 65

2. Bayern Munich (Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski & Serge Gnabry)

League goals + assists since the start of 2020/21: 90

1. Paris Saint-Germain (Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe & Neymar)

League goals + assists since the start of 2020/21: 89

Interesting...

Manchester City have failed to make the top 10, which is rather surprising. However, if they're able to sign Kane this summer, the Premier League champions would almost certainly take Spurs' place in the list above.

It's no surprise that PSG take top spot, despite the fact their new-look front three has contributed to one less league goal than Bayern's impressive trio of Muller, Lewandowski and Gnabry since the start of 2020/21.

In 2021/22, Messi, Mbappe and Neymar certainly stand a significant chance of hitting triples figures...

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News