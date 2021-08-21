QPR news: David Prutton issues prediction for Hoops' showdown with Barnsley

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since the turn of the year, Queens Park Rangers have experienced a resurgence in the Championship under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton.

A run of 15 victories in 24 league games culminated in the Hoops securing a ninth-place finish in the second-tier standings in May.

Warburton has since opted to bolster his squad by drafting in some fresh faces whilst also sealing permanent deals for the likes of Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs, Sam Field and Stefan Johansen who all produced promising displays during their respective loan spells at the club last season.

A positive start to the 2021/22 campaign by QPR has allowed them to pick up seven points from three games.

Currently brimming with confidence after securing back-to-back victories on their travels, the Hoops will fancy their chances of beating Barnsley at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium today.

However, with the Tykes looking to deliver a response to their recent 1-0 defeat to Luton Town, QPR cannot afford to underestimate Markus Schopp's side.

Whilst the Hoops will be without Moses Odubajo for this clash due to suspension, Osman Kakay is expected to replace him in the club's starting eleven after coming on as a substitute in the club's meeting with Middlesbrough.

Ahead of this afternoon's showdown, pundit David Prutton has admitted that he believes that the Hoops are currently in great shape and has backed them to secure a 2-0 victory over Barnsley.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 39-year-old said: "What a performance from QPR at Middlesbrough.

"To go behind, level, get a man sent off and then go on to win the game was a remarkable show of resilience.

"They look in great shape in the early part of this season.

"Barnsley are finding their feet under Markus Schopp.

"They were beaten for the first time in midweek but they've still had a solid enough start.

"But I do think at this point QPR could have too much for them."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how impressive QPR have been in the Championship this month, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division by producing an eye-catching display in today's meeting with Barnsley.

If the Hoops are to emerge victorious in this showdown, they may need to turn to Chris Willock for inspiration as the 23-year-old was superb in their clash with Middlesbrough.

As well as netting the winner at the Riverside Stadium, the midfielder also provided an assist for Lyndon Dykes' strike as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 8.83.

Providing that QPR are able to seal three points in this fixture, they could use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the Championship later this year.

