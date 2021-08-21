Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United will be hoping to win the Premier League title this season.

Both clubs have invested in their squad and will go into the 2021/22 campaign stronger than they finished the previous one.

Champions League winners, Chelsea, have snapped up Romelu Lukaku for more than £100 million to add to an already incredible squad.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, who finished second last season, have signed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will surely be closer than 12 points behind rivals Manchester City this time around.

With both clubs spending heavily in recent years, it means that those youngsters graduating through their respective academies are finding opportunities hard to come by.

Instead, Chelsea and United’s youngsters went head-to-head on Friday in Premier League 2, an Under-23 clash at Stamford Bridge.

Many of the players won’t ever represent the club’s first-team they currently play for but the most talented stars will still harbour hopes of being the next Mason Mount or Marcus Rashford.

The match finished 1-1 in front of the crowd in west London.

Harvey Vale gave the home side the lead from the penalty spot but United’s left back, Alvaro Fernandez, equalised in the 87th-minute.

However, we wanted to talk about an incident that happened before both of those goals. And that’s the sending off of Josh Brooking in the 61st-minute.

Shola Shoretire clipped a beautiful ball over the top to Dillon Hoogewerf, who took the ball down beautiful. But as he closed down on goal, Chelsea’s Brooking brutally hacked him down.

Video: Brooking sent off for tackle on Hoogewerf

Hoogewerf landed awkwardly on his shoulder and both players were down for a lengthy period before Brooking was shown a deserved red card. Fortunately, Hoogewerf was able to play on before later getting substituted.

It could have been a lot nastier than it turned out to be but there’s no doubt Brooking deserved a straight red card for his brutal tackle.

