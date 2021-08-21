Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Edge has been pushed into a dark place by Seth Rollins

After Seth Rollins made it clear that he would not hesitate in stomping the WWE Hall of Famer's neck into the mat at SummerSlam and putting him on the shelf for good, Edge returned to acknowledge that Rollins is threatening his way of life and, in fact, the type of father he needs to be.

Edge claimed he must break Rollins and humble him and that Rollins has pushed him into a dark place, a place in his heart where the blood runs black. With a look of dark intensity, Edge pledged to burn Rollins down.

Jey Uso def. Rey Mysterio

The Legendary Luchador took on Jey Uso, and the official caught Dominik attempting to give his father’s pin extra leverage and ejected him. As the frustrated Rey was busy talking to his son outside the ring, Jey attacked and threw him into the ring steps before hitting the Uso splash for the victory.

Baron Corbin def. Kevin Owens by Disqualification

After stealing the Money in the Bank contract from Big E last week, Baron Corbin battled Kevin Owens. When Big E emerged to get his property back and caused a disqualification, however, Corbin waited until The Powerhouse of Positivity's back was turned and ran him into the ring post shoulder first. This allowed Corbin to once again pick up the prized briefcase and run off.

Shotzi & Nox def. Natalya & Tamina in a Championship Contender Match

Shotzi & Nox continued to take SmackDown by storm with a Championship Contender Match victory over the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. After Nox took out Tamina outside the ride, Shotzi evaded the Sharpshooter and rolled up Natalya!

Seth Rollins was covered with a horrific substance

When Seth Rollins emerged to laugh at his SummerSlam opponent and explain why Edge couldn't beat him in their upcoming matchup, The Visionary of Drip suddenly encountered the fires of Edge's darkness as the music of Edge's one-time dark faction The Brood played through the arena. As Edge emerged on the TitanTron to warn his adversary that he would never see it coming, Rollins was suddenly dowsed in a "Broodbath," a throwback to a dark time in The Rated-R Superstar's past.

Otis def. Montez Ford

Despite The Street Profits' tag team victory over The Alpha Academy last week, Otis defeated Ford with the splash off the second rope, thereby denying Ford redemption after he was put in the hospital with broken ribs.

King Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

Newly crowned Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura joined forces with Rick Boogs to overcome former titleholder Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez. After Nakamura knocked Azeez off the apron, Boogs hit a pump-handle slam on Crews to pin the former Intercontinental Champion in his first match on SmackDown!

Bianca Belair def. Carmella; Bianca Belair def. Zelina Vega

After being brutally attacked by Sasha Banks, Carmella and Zelina Vega last week, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair scored a victory over Carmella and then Vega by hitting back-to-back K.O.D.s. With her duel victories, Belair made it clear that she is ready for The Boss at SummerSlam.

John Cena delivered a message to Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Twenty-four hours before their iconic clash at SummerSlam, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and 16-time World Champion John Cena came face-to-face one last time.

Amidst the war of words, an irate Head of the Table suddenly made a stunning claim that he would leave WWE if he doesn't leave SummerSlam as the Universal Champion.

When Reigns extended his hand, Cena shook it. With this, Reigns picked up The Cenation Leader for an attack, but Cena turned the tables and delivered a mock pin on Reigns to send a strong message to the titleholder heading into SummerSlam.

Although Reigns' has definitely raised the stakes of the iconic matchup, the WWE Universe is now left wondering whether Reigns will live up to his word if he loses to Cena on Saturday night.

News Now - Sport News