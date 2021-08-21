Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We knew there would be chaos if and when CM Punk returned to professional wrestling, but even so, for those of us who watched the United Center welcome the local boy back last night during AEW Rampage, it was quite incredulous.

As Chicago’s prodigal son walked out with the iconic “Cult of Personality” music blaring, gracing an already deafening roar around the arena, it was absolute pandemonium.

For a good while, it didn’t matter whether you liked him or not, you just had to enjoy the occasion.

It really was one of those 'where were you' moments and boy oh boy will we all remember.

I mean, just listen to the noise!!

The rumours of his comeback had been doing rounds for the best part of the last seven years, however, they truly kicked into overdrive in the last month or so.

After he decided to leave WWE in order to try his hand at MMA with UFC - where he had two failed attempts against Mickey Hall and Mike Jackson - a return to wrestling always seemed a matter of “when” rather than “if”.

However, it took a bit longer than expected, but, well, he’s here now, and All Elite Wrestling has itself one of the wrestling world’s biggest Superstars; a man who was WWE champion for almost 500 days and a genuine legend of the sport.

The tone now set, he is scheduled to take on Darby Allin on September 5 at AEW All Out. He has already sent a warning to Allin and everyone else, and naturally, one can expect how feisty it is going to get once he gets back into the ring.

As hot as he was on the microphone last night, though, it did not prevent him from showing his softer side as he promised everyone a free ice cream bar.

“One more thing. Seven years is an awful long time to wait for somebody,” he said.

"I appreciate everybody here who has waited. So on your way out of the United Center tonight, grab yourself a free ice cream bar on me.”

What a man.

