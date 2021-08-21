Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It’s clear what Liverpool’s objection was this summer.

So far, Jurgen Klopp has only added Ibrahima Konaté to his squad.

Instead, the club’s priority has been tying down their key players on long-term contracts.

So far, they’ve got Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho to commit their long-term futures to the club in the last few months.

Next up on the list is Mohamed Salah.

However, getting the Egyptian to put pen to paper is the biggest challenge of them all.

On Friday, Klopp admitted the club were in talks with the 29-year-old over a new deal.

“There are talks, yes - we’re working on it,” he revealed. “With two years left you can imagine there are talks and that is it. Salah is in a good mood and hopefully it can stay like this.”

According to Goal, Liverpool are looking to give Salah a two-year extension that would keep him at Anfield until 2025. In return, they will make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history, earning around £250,000 a week.

A quarter of a million pounds every week is obviously a lot of money but there are plenty of footballers earning more than that right now.

In fact, if Salah does sign that contract, he will only be the 11th best-paid player in the division.

So, who would be earning more than him?

Well, using data from Sportrac, take a look at the 10 players earning more than £250,000-per-week.

Which Premier League players earn the most money?

10. Timo Werner | £272,000-per-week

=8. N’Golo Kante | £290,000-per-week

8. Paul Pogba | £290,000-per-week

=6. Raheem Sterling | £300,000-per-week

6. Jack Grealish | £300,000-per-week

5. Romelu Lukaku | £325,000-per-week

4. Raphael Varane | £340,000-per-week

3. Jadon Sancho | £350,000-per-week

2. David de Gea | £375,000-per-week

1. Kevin de Bruyne | £400,000-per-week

Incidentally, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, John Stones, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial are all also earning £250,000-per-week.

But do those 10 players really deserve to be earning more than Salah?

You could argue the Liverpool man actually deserves to be the highest-paid player in the division so to see the likes of Timo Werner and Raheem Sterling pocketing more than him must be frustrating.

Liverpool fans probably wouldn’t swap Salah for any other player in that list so, if Salah does ask for more than £250,000-per-week, you can’t really argue.

Salah has the opportunity to enter the Premier League 100 club if he bags a brace against Burnley on Saturday.

And Klopp knows he doesn't have to motivate him when it comes to setting new records.

“I don’t have to,” he said. “He knows that. Mo is aware of all these things, and that is absolutely fine! He enjoys it.

“Breaking records is great, and the records he broke already are absolutely insane. I obviously didn’t know last week when he scored, that he is now the first player in the history of the Premier League to score in five successive [opening-day] games. And there’s a reason why nobody else did it - because it’s really difficult!

“If there are any records out there, he knows about them. And he doesn’t have to change his style, he just has to play football, and when he plays his football, when he works as hard as he does, there will come situations where he can score.

“With his quality, he can obviously do that, and I think he can set records with assists as well. Just being around goal situations, that’s Mo Salah!

“I’m really happy with him, but I never told him that he could be the biggest Liverpool legend ever, or whatever. That’s not something you go for, because people will judge you on that after your career.”

