CM Punk is back.

There’s many of us who grew up watching him boss the WWE, but now our eyes will be glued to AEW as his new venture in professional wrestling begins.

That cross-legged pose, his way with words and a natural charm that emanated from the ring the moment he stepped into it; it’s all part of the wrestling folklore.

And even if it it all went missing for about eight long years, we are glad it’s back - and how.

After summers of canards about Punk’s return to the wrestling arena, Chicago finally had its golden boy back in an emphatic fashion at the First Dance edition of All Elite Wrestling’s Rampage.

As he took centre stage at the United Center, with thousands moshing to his “Cult of Personality” entrance music, the moment was all a bit too much to sink in. It was emotional, it was exciting, it was enthralling, it was extraordinary.

Not to forget, it was naughty, too.

It has been a while since he left WWE, but that doesn’t mean he has forgotten his time there. After all, he had his fair share of ups and downs.

He saw a chance, seized the moment and aimed a subtle dig at WWE during his first promo with AEW.

Not only did he aim digs at WWE, though, he reminded us all that he is the king of the promo and he owns the microphone.

“I was never going to get healthy physically, mentally, spiritually or emotionally, staying in the same place that got me sick in the first place,” he said.

“I’m back because there's a hell of a lot of young talent that I wish I was surrounded by 10 years ago.”

His comments may not go down too well with those over at WWE, who now surely face stiff competition from AEW.

For years, they have ruled the sport, but Punk’s arrival changes a lot of things.

Watch. This. Space.

