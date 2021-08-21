Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Happy 33rd birthday, Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich's world-class striker is arguably playing the best football of his career right now, with the 2020/21 campaign easily his finest to date.

The Polish goal-getter netted an astonishing 41 goals in Bundesliga action last season and that total saw him break Gerd Muller's long-standing record of 40.

Lewandowski's outrageous form in front of goal in 2020/21 also saw him claim second-spot on the list of the highest scorers in the history of German football.

At the time of writing, he has rippled the back of the 278 times in the Bundesliga for both Bayern and Borussia Dortmund.

To score that number of goals in one league is a spectacular achievement and only nine players in history have been more prolific in one of Europe's top five divisions.

Below, you'll find a list of the 20 footballers with the most goals to their name in either English, Spanish, German, French or Italian top-flight football.

Let's begin...

20. Hughie Gallacher (England)

Games: 355

Goals: 246

19. Joe Bradford (England)

Games: 410

Goals: 248

18. Francesco Totti (Italy)

Games: 618

Goals: 250

17. Telmo Zarra (Spain)

Games: 278

Goals: 251

16. Bernard Lacombe (France)

Games: 497

Goals: 255

15. Nat Lofthouse (England)

Games: 452

Goals: 255

14. Charlie Buchan (England)

Games: 482

Goals: 257

13. David Jack (England)

Games: 476

Goals: 257

12. Klaus Fischer (Germany)

Games: 535

Goals: 268

11. Silvio Piola (Italy)

Games: 537

Goals: 274

10. Robert Lewandowski (Germany)

Games: 351

Goals: 278

9. Alan Shearer (England)

Games: 559

Goals: 283

8. Gordon Hodgson (England)

Games: 456

Goals: 287

7. Delio Onnis (France)

Games: 449

Goals: 299

6. Dixie Dean (England)

Games: 362

Goals: 310

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (Spain)

Games: 292

Goals: 311

4. Steve Bloomer (England)

Games: 536

Goals: 314

3. Jimmy Greaves (England)

Games: 516

Goals: 357

2. Gerd Muller (Germany)

Games: 427

Goals: 365

1. Lionel Messi (Spain)

Games: 520

Goals: 474

Messi is the only player in history to net more than 400 goals in one of the five leagues, while Ronaldo is the one player in the top 20 with a record of more goals scored than games played.

No wonder they're considered the two greatest footballers of all time.

Lewandowski is the only member of the 20-man list above who is still active in their division, which means he has a significant chance of moving far higher up over the next year or so.

After his 2020/21 heroics, you wouldn't put it past the Pole surpassing Ronaldo's tally of 311 La Liga goals this season...

