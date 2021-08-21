Lewandowski, Messi, Ronaldo: Which player has scored the most goals in one league?
Happy 33rd birthday, Robert Lewandowski.
Bayern Munich's world-class striker is arguably playing the best football of his career right now, with the 2020/21 campaign easily his finest to date.
The Polish goal-getter netted an astonishing 41 goals in Bundesliga action last season and that total saw him break Gerd Muller's long-standing record of 40.
Lewandowski's outrageous form in front of goal in 2020/21 also saw him claim second-spot on the list of the highest scorers in the history of German football.
At the time of writing, he has rippled the back of the 278 times in the Bundesliga for both Bayern and Borussia Dortmund.
To score that number of goals in one league is a spectacular achievement and only nine players in history have been more prolific in one of Europe's top five divisions.
Below, you'll find a list of the 20 footballers with the most goals to their name in either English, Spanish, German, French or Italian top-flight football.
Let's begin...
20. Hughie Gallacher (England)
Games: 355
Goals: 246
19. Joe Bradford (England)
Games: 410
Goals: 248
18. Francesco Totti (Italy)
Games: 618
Goals: 250
17. Telmo Zarra (Spain)
Games: 278
Goals: 251
16. Bernard Lacombe (France)
Games: 497
Goals: 255
15. Nat Lofthouse (England)
Games: 452
Goals: 255
14. Charlie Buchan (England)
Games: 482
Goals: 257
13. David Jack (England)
Games: 476
Goals: 257
12. Klaus Fischer (Germany)
Games: 535
Goals: 268
11. Silvio Piola (Italy)
Games: 537
Goals: 274
10. Robert Lewandowski (Germany)
Games: 351
Goals: 278
9. Alan Shearer (England)
Games: 559
Goals: 283
8. Gordon Hodgson (England)
Games: 456
Goals: 287
7. Delio Onnis (France)
Games: 449
Goals: 299
6. Dixie Dean (England)
Games: 362
Goals: 310
5. Cristiano Ronaldo (Spain)
Games: 292
Goals: 311
4. Steve Bloomer (England)
Games: 536
Goals: 314
3. Jimmy Greaves (England)
Games: 516
Goals: 357
2. Gerd Muller (Germany)
Games: 427
Goals: 365
1. Lionel Messi (Spain)
Games: 520
Goals: 474
Messi is the only player in history to net more than 400 goals in one of the five leagues, while Ronaldo is the one player in the top 20 with a record of more goals scored than games played.
No wonder they're considered the two greatest footballers of all time.
Lewandowski is the only member of the 20-man list above who is still active in their division, which means he has a significant chance of moving far higher up over the next year or so.
After his 2020/21 heroics, you wouldn't put it past the Pole surpassing Ronaldo's tally of 311 La Liga goals this season...