Premier League fans made their long awaited return to stadiums last weekend and it was an absolute joy to behold.

Up and down the country, eager fans bellowed in support as chants, cheers and the inevitable boos cascaded down from the rocking stands.

With the hollow and haunting echoes of fake crowd noise quickly forgotten, the stars on the field kicked us off in superb fashion, with one of the bet opening weekends we've seen in a long time.

Goals rained in from all angles alongside upsets, returning stars and managerial drama - it just all felt right.

However, while there was joyous change in the stands, there was one thing that just didn't change at all - Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian winger was at the heart of everything good that Liverpool did as their campaign burst into life at Norwich.

Salah played a part in each of the three goals, recording two assists before netting his bread and butter curling finish with that magician's wand left foot.

Since his arrival on English shores, Salah has been nothing short of a revelation. He has broken records at will, scored an exorbitant amount of goals for a winger, and won just about everything there is to win in England.

The stats speak for themselves - in his 206 appearances for the club, Salah has bagged 126 goals.

Add to that a glut of winners' medals from major tournaments and you begin to understand just how important Salah is on the red half of Merseyside.

So, now into his fifth season with the club, the inevitable question of where does Salah rank among Liverpool's greatest ever players has to be asked.

Considering the pantheon of greats that have gone before, it is a tricky question, but one Liverpool fan has given a particularly hot take on it.

Per a report in talkSPORT, a Liverpool fan, known as 'Paul' would even go so far as to rank Salah above all-time hero, Steven Gerrard.

“In the ranks of Liverpool players, Salah’s right up there,” Paul said.

“I’m an ardent King Kenny fan – Stevie G, Torres, Michael Owen, Salah’s up there in that company.

“For the fact that he’s won the Premier League and other things, I think he probably has to come in above Stevie G, which really hurts me to say.

“But I’ve seen Kenny Dalglish win so many things. He will always be my no.1.”

It's hard to argue with popping Dalglish on top but there may be a few who question the shout to rank Salah above Gerrard.

He does, however, make some solid arguments as to why he has done it - of course, that doesn't make it feel any less jarring.

If Salah can continue the season as he started off, the Reds could be back in amongst the title battle once again.

Win that off the back of another scintillating Salah season, then it will be frightfully hard to argue with Paul.

