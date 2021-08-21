Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

CM Punk’s return to the professional wrestling world has got us all going berserk.

As Chicago’s most charming champ announced his arrival in all his glory, All Elite Wrestling, quite possibly for the first time, supplanted WWE in sheer entertainment and drama.

There’s nothing that beats it and that’s a fact.

Imagine the scene: Cult of Personality ringing all around the arena, thousands of awe-struck fans losing their heads and CM Punk, the man who once dominated WWE, strutting his way to the ring like the prince he is.

There were many moments worthy of panegyrics in themselves, yet there was one special act that really stood out; Punk’s crowd surfing. It was one of the most historic crowd surfs you will ever see.

WWE supremo Vince McMahon, however, will not want to see the sight at all. If anything, a mere glimpse of it will haunt him, for this entire comeback saga has pushed WWE back a fair bit.

You can enjoy Punk's crowd surf in the video below... and just look how quick the fans are to mob him!

They are not used to seeing anyone compete with them, but the kind of connect and charisma that Punk has brought with him, do not be surprised to see All Elite Wrestling experience an upward trajectory like no other.

What is scary for WWE is that Punk has not even taken on his first opponent yet. Last night was just the start. Imagine the scenes on September 5 when he comes out to fight Darby Allin.

Oh, and did we mention that ice cream bars are back in the wrestling world courtesy of CM Punk?

As he promised the crowd at United Center free ice cream bars, McMahon must be wondering what exactly does he do with those ice cream sandwiches now.

