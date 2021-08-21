Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In recent seasons, Memphis Depay has evolved into one of world football's finest attack-minded players.

The Dutchman was absolutely electric during his four seasons at Lyon, the 27-year-old netting 76 goals and delivering 55 assists across all competitions for the Ligue 1 club.

His outstanding performances out in France earned him a high-profile free transfer to Barcelona this summer.

Depay has started life in Catalonia very promisingly indeed. In his first competitive match for the Blaugrana versus Real Sociedad, he assisted Gerard Pique's opening goal and was a constant threat throughout.

He really has put that nightmare spell at Manchester United behind him, which is great to see.

Depay joined the Red Devils from PSV Eindhoven way back in 2015 and never really adapted to the harsh demands of English football.

In his 53 games for United, he managed just seven goals, which is an awful return for a player with his undeniable quality.

It really was a struggle for Depay and there's one clip in particular that sums up his time in England perfectly.

During Wayne Rooney's testimonial against Everton in 2016, the Dutchman decided to attempt an overhead kick in front of the Old Trafford faithful and it all went horribly wrong.

The acrobatic effort from Depay was so bad that Rooney and his son Kai were cracking up on the sidelines.

Take a look at footage of the humorous moment here...

Video: Depay gives Rooney the giggles

To be fair to Depay, the cross from his teammate wasn't the best. However, that should have prompted him to avoid attempting one of the most difficult skills to execute in football.

Unfortunately, he persisted with it and ended up simply laying down in mid-air before hitting the ground as the ball rolled harmlessly off of the pitch.

You at least get an A* for effort, Memphis...

