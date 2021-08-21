Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has been on maternity leave for over a year, and her partner Seth Rollins recently discussed her anticipated comeback to WWE.

Fans have speculated for months on when Lynch will be making her way back to the squared circle, with a rumoured WWE WrestleMania 37 appearance seemingly nixed last minute.

Rollins would discuss Lynch's plans, and how she will likely continue to 'troll' fans about when she will make her way back to WWE.

Speaking to Wrestle Radio Australia, Rollins would confirm that Lynch is working to get back in the ring, but they don't have a definitive date:

"I wish I knew. It is her goal to return at some point. When that's going to be, we don't know. She's a timing person. Timing has to be right for her. I'm sure you guys will get some trolling posts this weekend as we approach the big event. She's been keen to do that over the last few months just to mess with you guys."

Some of the trolling posts from Lynch over the past few months include the reveal that the former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion was backstage at the WWE Money In The Bank PPV event in July, where she alluded to attacking one of the participants in the Women's MITB match and taking their place.

It has not been confirmed if Lynch will be making a surprise appearance at tonight's WWE SummerSlam PPV event, although Rollins will be in action in a first time ever match against WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

WWE SummerSlam 2021

Here is the full card for tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event:

WWE Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena

Raw Women’s Championship Match - Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Championship Match - Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg

Edge vs Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships - The Usos (c) vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio

United States Championship - Sheamus (c) vs Damian Priest

RAW Tag Team Championship Match - AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle)

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal (Shanky and Veer are banned from the ringside area)

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States, BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom and WWE Network everywhere else (including the UK).

