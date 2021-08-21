Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently praised 16-time World Champion John Cena and his incredible work ethic.

Having been one of the top Superstars of the Women's division for many years, Flair herself is no stranger to the work ethic that is needed to stay consistent and on the top of the card.

Flair would make the comments whilst doing the media rounds promoting the WWE SummerSlam 2021 event that takes place tonight from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking to Colin Cowherd on The Herd, Flair would preview the SummerSlam 2021 contest between the Universal Champion and the returning WWE legend:

"This match is bigger than just Cena vs. Roman. It's these two massive superstars and what they mean to our industry. When I first started, I always said I wanted to be the Cena of the company because no one works as hard as John Cena. He has a work ethic second to none. Then you have Roman, the new face of the company, he's been the face for a while, but he's come into his own and is a new character and you're seeing all these layers. He's saying, 'Yes, there are levels to this.' I don't necessarily find myself rooting for Roman or Cena, it's the spectacle of it. It's like SummerSlam has turned into a mini-WrestleMania and seeing these two superstars, and Cena has transcended WWE and Roman just go at it. I'm just here for the ride."

credit to Fightful for the transcription

Read More: WWE SummerSlam 2021: Date, Location, Match Card, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

WWE SummerSlam 2021

Here is the full card for tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event:

WWE Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena

Raw Women’s Championship Match - Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Championship Match - Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg

Edge vs Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships - The Usos (c) vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio

United States Championship - Sheamus (c) vs Damian Priest

RAW Tag Team Championship Match - AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle)

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal (Shanky and Veer are banned from the ringside area)

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States, BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom and WWE Network everywhere else (including the UK).

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News