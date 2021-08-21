Arsenal vs Chelsea: Ranking Thomas Tuchel and Mikel Arteta's squads
The Premier League is really beginning to kick into action as the second week fo fixtures got underway.
The pick of the weekend's action is undoubtedly the clash between London rivals, Chelsea and Arsenal.
For Chelsea, it represents an opportunity to send a message to the rest of the league about their title ambitions while Arsenal will be desperate to arrest what has already been an alarming start to their season.
Chelsea have made some quality moves in the transfer market while the Gunners' outlay has been questionable at best.
With that in mind, we thought we would rank the two squads into a handy Tiermaker ahead of their crucial Premier League clash - a warning to Arsenal fans, it's rather top heavy.
It is worth noting that, with ten days left to run in the transfer market, the squads listed are subject to change.
Genuinely World Class
In truth, there are only two players here that can genuinely stake a claim to being world class, and neither of them come from Arsenal.
N'Golo Kante
Jorginho
Top Drawer
Arsenal's first appearance on the list comes in the form of Bukayo Saka but once again this particular tier is dominated by Chelsea blue.
Bukayo Saka
Romelu Lukaku
Edouard Mendy
Thiago Silva
Hakim Ziyech
Antonio Rudiger
Timo Werner
Cesar Azpilicueta
Mason Mount
Bags of potential
This is where the Arsenal squad comes into their own. Unfortunately, potential doesn't win points but, if Mikel Arteta can unlock it, the Gunners could pose a genuine threat.
Emile Smith-Rowe
Reece James
Ben White
Kai Havertz
Thomas Partey
Christian Pulisic
Gabriel
Ben Chilwell
Balogun
Gabriel Martinelli
Trebor Chalobah
Kierna Tierney
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Albert Lokonga
Nuno Tavares
Ethan Ampadu
Middle of the road
If anything, the middle of the road category is not a slight n some of these stars. They are handy lads to have around, just not quite good enough to be ranked any higher.
Marcos Alonso
Mohamed Elneny
Mateo Kovacic
Bernd Leno
Kurt Zouma
Granit Xhaka
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Cedric
Alexandre Lacazette
Aaron Ramsdale
Hector Bellerin
Kepa Arizabalaga
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang
Andreas Christensen
Rob Holding
Lucas Torreira
Nicholas Pepe
Eddie Nketiah
Reiss Nelson
Pablo Mari
Bang average
In truth, there could have been more players to be slapped with this unwanted tag, but we thought these four were probably the most likely shouts.
Callum Chambers
Ross Barkley
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Tiemoue Bakayoko
Runar Alex Runarsson
Sell ASAP
This category speaks for itself - get rid and do it now.
Willian
Danny Drinkwater
Sead Kolasinac