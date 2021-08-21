Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League is really beginning to kick into action as the second week fo fixtures got underway.

The pick of the weekend's action is undoubtedly the clash between London rivals, Chelsea and Arsenal.

For Chelsea, it represents an opportunity to send a message to the rest of the league about their title ambitions while Arsenal will be desperate to arrest what has already been an alarming start to their season.

Chelsea have made some quality moves in the transfer market while the Gunners' outlay has been questionable at best.

With that in mind, we thought we would rank the two squads into a handy Tiermaker ahead of their crucial Premier League clash - a warning to Arsenal fans, it's rather top heavy.

It is worth noting that, with ten days left to run in the transfer market, the squads listed are subject to change.

Genuinely World Class

In truth, there are only two players here that can genuinely stake a claim to being world class, and neither of them come from Arsenal.

N'Golo Kante

Jorginho

Top Drawer

Arsenal's first appearance on the list comes in the form of Bukayo Saka but once again this particular tier is dominated by Chelsea blue.

Bukayo Saka

Romelu Lukaku

Edouard Mendy

Thiago Silva

Hakim Ziyech

Antonio Rudiger

Timo Werner

Cesar Azpilicueta

Mason Mount

Bags of potential

This is where the Arsenal squad comes into their own. Unfortunately, potential doesn't win points but, if Mikel Arteta can unlock it, the Gunners could pose a genuine threat.

Emile Smith-Rowe

Reece James

Ben White

Kai Havertz

Thomas Partey

Christian Pulisic

Gabriel

Ben Chilwell

Balogun

Gabriel Martinelli

Trebor Chalobah

Kierna Tierney

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Albert Lokonga

Nuno Tavares

Ethan Ampadu

Middle of the road

If anything, the middle of the road category is not a slight n some of these stars. They are handy lads to have around, just not quite good enough to be ranked any higher.

Marcos Alonso

Mohamed Elneny

Mateo Kovacic

Bernd Leno

Kurt Zouma

Granit Xhaka

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

Cedric

Alexandre Lacazette

Aaron Ramsdale

Hector Bellerin

Kepa Arizabalaga

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

Andreas Christensen

Rob Holding

Lucas Torreira

Nicholas Pepe

Eddie Nketiah

Reiss Nelson

Pablo Mari

Bang average

In truth, there could have been more players to be slapped with this unwanted tag, but we thought these four were probably the most likely shouts.

Callum Chambers

Ross Barkley

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Tiemoue Bakayoko

Runar Alex Runarsson

Sell ASAP

This category speaks for itself - get rid and do it now.

Willian

Danny Drinkwater

Sead Kolasinac

