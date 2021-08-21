Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

YouTuber turned professional boxer Logan Paul will be making an appearance on next week's episode of WWE Raw.

The company confirmed that Paul would be appearing in a segment with John Morrison and The Miz this coming Monday on USA Network.

This will be Paul's first appearance in WWE since WrestleMania 37, where the YouTube megastar took a Stunner from Kevin Owens.

Paul will be a guest on Morrison's talk show segment, Moist TV, alongside The Miz this Monday.

It is not confirmed exactly what the boxer will be doing on the show or whether this will be leading to an angle at some point involving the man who recently faced Floyd Mayweather.

Read More: WWE SummerSlam 2021: Date, Location, Match Card, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

WWE SummerSlam 2021

Here is the full card for tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event:

WWE Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena

Raw Women’s Championship Match - Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Championship Match - Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg

Edge vs Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships - The Usos (c) vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio

United States Championship - Sheamus (c) vs Damian Priest

RAW Tag Team Championship Match - AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle)

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal (Shanky and Veer are banned from the ringside area)

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States, BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom and WWE Network everywhere else (including the UK).

