Chicago hero CM Punk might have just become even more popular in his home city after delivering on a promise.

Punk, real name Phil Brooks, had long demanded that former employer and WWE chairman Vince McMahon bring back ice cream bars to shows.

The company eventually did, but Punk wasn’t around anymore to see them introduced after departing from WWE in 2014 – confirming he wouldn’t return to wrestling.

But last night, Punk did just that and popped up on WWE’s rival promotion AEW and soon challenged Darby Allin to a match at the upcoming All Out pay per view, which will also take place in Chicago.

Punk appeared on the August 20 edition of Rampage to a huge reception from a typically raucous Windy City crowd packed into the United Center – and went off-script to deliver a message.

To get his home fans excited for his highly anticipated return to the ring, Punk decided to give them all a small token of his appreciation as they exited the arena, telling those in attendance: “One more thing. Seven years is an awful long time to wait for somebody. I appreciate everybody here who has waited. So on your way out of the United Center tonight, grab yourself a free ice cream bar on me.”

After demanding WWE bring back ice creams to their shows and being temporarily ignored by McMahon, Punk decided to do it himself and bring his own treats.

The packaging even included Punk’s famous crossed arms logo and stated they were made in Chicago.

After the show, he explained the reasoning behind his generosity.

“I used to do it all the time when I would go to Q&As at comic-cons and stuff like that," Punk said in a press conference.

"I would bring people doughnuts, pizza. And to me, these ice cream bars represent an idea, an idea that was gift-wrapped to people that didn't bother to take the time to try and understand their audience. This is the easiest home run I've ever hit and this is a legit thank you."

You’re a good man indeed, Mr Punk.

