Chelsea look to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea are working towards a potential bid for Monaco starlet Aurelien Tchouameni this month, we understand.



The 21-year-old has been largely impressive for Monaco since signing from Bordeaux in 2020.

Monaco spent just over £15m for the midfielder and they claim that Tchouameni is not for sale, but an offer of £25m-30m could allow the deal to be sanctioned this window.

A number of clubs from around Europe have been in contact with Monaco, but it is Chelsea who have held the most advanced talks, including the structure any deal.

Manchester United have begun discussions with the agent of Tchouaméni, with a view to an offer being made, these reports have been silenced by the club and this is understandable considering Chelsea lead the race currently.

Chelsea are also weighing up whether to complete a permanent deal now and then allow Tchouameni to stay the Stade Louis II until next summer.

