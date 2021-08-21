Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE NXT Superstar Scarlett has not been present on WWE programming for the past couple of weeks.

The manager and real-life partner of NXT Champion Karrion Kross has not been accompanying him to the ring during recent episodes of the USA Network show on Tuesday nights.

There is no official reason for the Superstar being absent; apart from that, she has not been cleared.

In a report from PWInsider, it was confirmed that Scarlett is not "currently cleared." Whist there is nothing specifically wrong with the NXT star, she needed to take time off television for an unknown reason.

Scarlett recently worked a pre-SmackDown dark match on June 25, along with Shotzi Blackheart, who was recently brought up to WWE SmackDown alongside Tegan Nox.

Reports at the time indicated that WWE officials wanted to see several NXT Superstars in action. Despite Scarlett having not actually worked any matches on NXT programming, she was an active competitor during her time on the independents and IMPACT Wrestling.

Scarlett is still expected to making her way up to the WWE main roster alongside Karrion Kross, with the couple set to be one of the featured elements of Monday Night Raw in the future.

This Sunday, Kross will be defending his NXT Championship against Samoa Joe at the NXT Takeover 36 event on Peacock and WWE Network. It has not been confirmed if Scarlett will be returning to join Kross for the match.

