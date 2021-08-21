Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans are back inside football stadiums, and what a glorious racket it has been.

Last week the word felt normal again as chants, cheers and jeers rang out from the famous terraces around the country.

However, one of the most famous of England's stadiums was made to wait one extra week for its return to life with Liverpool playing their first game away from home.

Anfield was back at its magnificent best today as the capacity Merseyside crowd welcomed Burnley to the home of the 19-time Champions.

It is the first time Liverpool have had a capacity crowd since they ended their Premier League drought and the famous Kop certainly made itself heard.

In what was a truly emotional moment, the Liverpool faithful belted out one of the best renditions of their famous anthems we have ever heard.

After months of haunting fake crowd noise, 'You'll Never Walk Alone' never sounded quite so good.

The fans gave it their all and you could tell, just by the expression on the players' faces, how much it meant.

Superb.

At the time of writing, the clash remained goalless as Liverpool looked to keep their winning start to the season going.

For the likes of Thiago and Diogo Jota it was a special moment, while Virgil van Dijk would've been absolutely buzzing to be back on the famous Anfield turf in a playing capacity.

More to follow...

