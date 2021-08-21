Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE will be heading to Allegiant Stadium tonight for WWE SummerSlam 2021, where multiple main event-worthy title matches will be taking place.

Unfortunately, it appears as though one of the contests, specifically Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks, may now not be taking place on the show.

Despite reports that both performers had been cleared after an initial scare, Banks appears to be off of the show tonight in Las Vegas.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, Banks was not present at this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, and the word is that she is not going to be on hand in Las Vegas tonight.

"Sasha Banks is not at today's WWE Friday Night Smackdown taping in Phoenix, Arizona and the word making the rounds is she may have been pulled from tomorrow's Summerslam PPV. Banks and Bianca Belair missed this past weekend's WWE live events due to what was announced as 'unforseen circumstances' but Belair traveled to Phoenix yesterday and is backstage at today's taping."

WWE SummerSlam 2021

Here is the full card for tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event:

WWE Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena

Raw Women’s Championship Match - Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Championship Match - Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg

Edge vs Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships - The Usos (c) vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio

United States Championship - Sheamus (c) vs Damian Priest

RAW Tag Team Championship Match - AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle)

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal (Shanky and Veer are banned from the ringside area)

