The year 2021 has seen the return to normality for millions of people all around the world – and it’s also seen some iconic comebacks for wrestling fans to enjoy.

It all started during January’s Royal Rumble match when Edge – who actually returned at the previous year’s Rumble – went the distance to claim his spot in the main event at WrestleMania.

That show was also famous for the unexpected return of Edge’s long-time friend Christian, who entered the match at number 24 and made it all the way to the final four before eventually being eliminated by Seth Rollins.

Edge has since had two failed attempts to capture the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns, initially losing a triple threat match, which included Daniel Bryan, at WrestleMania, and once again being unsuccessful at Money in the Bank.

Christian’s return to WWE didn’t last as long, however, despite featuring during programmes in 2020, the Royal Rumble was the only match he competed in upon his return after a seven-year absence - quickly jumping ship to rival promotion AEW soon after.

His comeback has been slightly more successful than compatriot Edge’s, though, winning the Impact World Championship from Kenny Omega in August.

But the surprises didn’t end there.

WWE legend John Cena made a long-awaited return to the squared circle at Money in the Bank, staring down Reigns to conclude the show after he had defeated Edge.

After some back-and-forth between Cena, Reigns and Finn Balor – it was confirmed that Cena would get his shot at the Universal Title at SummerSlam.

Then, last night, things got even stranger; CM Punk actually featured on a wrestling programme.

But unlike those already mentioned, Punk wouldn’t return to WWE after leaving the company on a very sour note back in 2014.

Instead, the former ECW Champ appeared on AEW to a raucous reception from his home crowd in Chicago.

Punk then called out Darby Allin to a match at next month’s All In pay-per-view.

If 2021 was a year for comebacks, then wrestling fans have been treated to seeing heroes of old once again do battle in the ring.

