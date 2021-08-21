Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

New AEW signee CM Punk made a massive statement with his debut on this week's episode of AEW Rampage on TBS and FITE TV.

The former WWE Superstar was heavily hinted at by the company. several AEW stars and the man himself over the past couple of weeks.

After Rampage, Punk and AEW President Tony Khan appeared in a virtual media scrum to take questions regarding Punk's signing and his future with the company.

The AEW roster has a few performers that have publicly had issues with Punk in the past, including his former friend Colt Cabana.

Cabana sued the straight edge star a few years ago following the fallout of their infamous Art of Wrestling podcast and themselves being sued by WWE doctor Chris Amann.

Punk was asked by noted journalist David Bixenspan if he had already spoken to talents backstage and buried the hatchet:

“I don’t have a single problem with anybody that was here tonight. I don’t think I need to do the gossipy stuff because it’s a pretty positive night, and there’s no reason to be down or negative.”

Punk would also reveal that there are a number of AEW stars that he wants to get in the ring with following seven years outside of the pro wrestling business.

“I think there’s so many dream matches. I think that’s what people would call them, but they’re just dream situations. Who knows who else is coming? I don’t know. You (Khan) probably know. You’re the boss, but there’s just different combinations that I think people can get excited about. It feels live. I’m jazzed to be here. I’m excited to be here. “I said it out there in the promo. I’m here for the fans. I’m here for me. I’m not a liar. I’m not gonna lie. You tell me this can be fun again, and I can go out there and have the time of my life? Yeah, that’s the juice for me. I think’s it’s limitless possibilities. I really do believe that. It feels like an environment where anything can happen. I love live TV. Let’s have fun.”

