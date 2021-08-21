Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wrestling fans weren’t the only ones excited by CM Punk’s iconic return to the ring last night - WWE Superstars also appeared to show their joy on social media.

Punk made his highly-anticipated return on AEW Rampage last night in front of an electric home crowd in Chicago and called out Darby Allin to a match at next month’s All In pay-per-view, which was accepted by video message.

Despite Punk making his return at a rival promotion, WWE Superstars were some of the most vocal supporters of the homecoming – although none mentioned Punk directly in their tweets it has to be said.

Punk is one of the WWE’s most popular former talents, however, and his old colleagues couldn't help but rejoice in his return to the industry.

After rising through the ranks at the company, he became well-loved for his anti-establishment views and iconic promo work.

The Straight-Edged Superstar’s time in WWE peaked in 2011 during the “Summer of Punk”, when he defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship, the beginning of a reign that would become one of the longest in history.

After losing the title to The Rock at the 2013 Royal Rumble, Punk had a few other feuds – including trying to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak – before departing from the company the following year on bad terms.

He vowed never to wrestle again and would go on to try his hand at UFC and other media roles.

But last night, and with rumours been swirling around since July, Punk was back after his long hiatus from the ring.

And not only did he receive plenty of love from fans, but from WWE Superstars also.

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks was the first to show her excitement, tweeting before the show: “I’m really happy for today.”

MVP also added his thoughts after Punk’s AEW debut: ”Professional wrestling can be SO awesome.”

Keith Lee echoed this: “Pro Wrestling is wild. I love it.”

And finally, WWE giant Omos said: “WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!!!”

It’s hard not to be excited by rare moments such as these, but we doubt WWE chairman Vince McMahon will be best pleased by the reactions from his talent.

