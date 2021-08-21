Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday afternoon to make it two wins from two in the Premier League so far this season.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane secured victory for Jurgen Klopp's side and the strikes were also celebrated by a packed Anfield for the first time in over a year.

Jota got the ball rolling in the 18th-minute, the Portuguese forward powering a header past Nick Pope from a brilliant cross by Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Liverpool thought they had made it 2-0 shortly after their opener, but Mohamed Salah's well-taken strike in the 27th-minute was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

The hosts had to wait until the second half to effectively kill the game as a contest and it was Mane who fired the ball past Pope.

Mane's finish was great and that was just one part of a quite incredible team move by Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk kickstarted the attack with one of his trademark cross-field balls, with teenage sensation Harvey Elliott then controlling the pass from the Dutchman perfectly on his chest.

The midfielder then found a marauding Trent Alexander-Arnold just outside the penalty area and the right-back produced a lovely first-time pass to tee up Mane - who did the rest.

Take a look at Liverpool's spectacular team goal here...

Video: Liverpool's second goal vs Burnley

What. A. Goal.

When Liverpool click into gear, they really are a joy to watch and the team's first two performances of the 2021/22 season suggest that they're ready to challenge for the Premier League title once again.

The Reds will face their sternest test of the campaign so far next weekend when they face Chelsea at Anfield.

That game really is going to be an absolute cracker and if Liverpool can win on their home patch again, their odds to win English football's biggest prize will be almost certainly be slashed.

