Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City welcomed Norwich to the Etihad Stadium for their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side were looking to get off the mark for the season after losing their opener against Tottenham last weekend.

And it took The Citizens just seven minutes to take the lead at their home ground.

Their first goal, which came after just seven minutes, was pretty lucky.

A ball was swung in by Gabriel Jesus as he looked for Ferran Torres inside the box.

Grant Hanley intercepted the cross but his clearance smashed into the unfortunate Tim Krul and went into the net.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Jack Grealish was making his first appearance for City in front of his own fans since his £100m move from Aston Villa in the summer.

He opened his account for the club 15 minutes later and it was another fluke.

Jesus once again swung the ball into the box as he looked for Torres.

The Spaniard couldn't get a touch but the ball just hit Grealish on the knee at the back post and trickled into the net.

What a screamer that is...

It was very fortunate for Grealish but he didn't care one bit.

The 25-year-old put his hands in his ears as he wheeled away in celebration.

There were no further goals as City held a 2-0 lead going into half-time.

They were very comfortable in the first half and it looks as it they will cruise to their first three points of the season.

News Now - Sport News