Danny Ings announced himself to his new fans on Saturday with an early contender for goal of the season.

The English hitman made the surprise move to Villa Park in the summer, after a fruitful spell at Southampton.

Furnished with their Jack Grealish warchest, Villa moved quickly to secure the services of Ings and it is already paying dividends.

As the final second of the first half ticked away, Villa launched a throw into the box that Newcastle simply failed to deal with.

The initial header got no distance on it whatsoever but what followed was simply spectacular.

Sorting his feet out quickly, Ings pounced to smoke a blistering overhead kick into the back of the net to send his new fans into raptures.

It was a superb strike from one of the most loved players in the league that showed just how good he can be on his day.

Outrageous - there's just nothing quite like an overhead kick, is there?

As the teams went into the halftime break, Villa remained a goal to the good.

And what a goal it was.

A second half strike from Anwar El Ghazi would put the game beyond doubt as Villa got their first win since the departure of Grealish.

Now Ings, already with two Villa goals to his name, will be hoping to continue his fine form in front of goal as the Birmingham team look to push on up the table this season.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Liverpool continued their perfect start to the season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley while Manchester City got off the mar as well.

£100 million-man Grealish opened his account at the Etihad as Pep Guardiola's side put the opening day loss to Tottenham well and truly behind them.

