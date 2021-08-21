Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona striker Memphis Depay admitted that he left Premier League giants Manchester United for French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais because of Jose Mourinho.

Depay endured a frustrating spell in Manchester, where he made 33 appearances and scored twice in all competitions for the Red Devils. He failed to win a single honour during his time at the club and was a bit-part player under previous coach Louis van Gaal.

Under Mourinho, the Netherlands striker made only one start, in the Carabao Cup game against Northampton Town in September 2016.

Depay, who joined Barcelona from FC Lyon on a free transfer this summer, ultimately blames Mourinho - who also left the club in 2018 - for his decision to leave Old Trafford.

"I've thought a lot about why it went wrong," he told El Periodico (via The Daily Mail). "The first season I had to adapt and it didn't go well compared to my time at PSV.

Transfer News LIVE: Rice unhappy with West Ham, Klopp confirms Liverpool star in contract talks

"I lost a bit of confidence and I lost the confidence of [Louis] Van Gaal and his staff.

"It was hard for me. The following season I felt like I had more experience, but they changed the coach.

Can you get 12 out of 12 on this Manchester United shirt number quiz?

1 of 12 What shirt number does Mason Greenwood wear for Manchester United? 10 11 13 16

"Jose Mourinho came and I fought to get into the team but I think the idea of giving me a chance was never in his head. He never gave me an opportunity. Never.

"I went to his office but it changed nothing. It was a very difficult period, I felt that I was training well and the players themselves did not understand it.

"[Paul] Pogba and Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] told me: "Why don't you ever play?" For me that was the confirmation that I had no chance. And I realised that I didn't want to be in a big club without playing."

Memphis Depay has ripped into Jose Mourinho

The Netherlands ace also insists that he has no regrets about his decision to leave the club at the time in order to continue his development as a player and maintain his spot in the Netherlands national team.

"I realised [at United] that I had to start over and show everyone that I could be one of the best," he added.

"I had a long contract, of five years, and a good salary, but I did not feel comfortable. So I left and it was the best decision I could have made."

Ruben Neves to Manchester United ON! Find out the latest transfer gossip on The Football Terrace...

Read more: Jack Grealish first goal for Man City: Midfielder off the mark vs Norwich in bizarre fashion

News Now - Sport News