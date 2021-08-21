Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool produced an assured display as they defeated Burnley in their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds won 2-0 thanks to goals either side of half-time from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

There were so many good performers for Liverpool on the day, including Trent-Alexander-Arnold and Jota.

But arguably the best player on the park was Liverpool's stand-in left-back, Konstantinos Tsimikas.

The Greek signed for the club in 2020 but only played seven times in his opening season in England.

He has been given a chance to impress after an injury to Andy Robertson and he has grasped the opportunity with both hands.

He set up Jota's goal with a lovely cross.

And he drew a huge cheer from the crowd with some tenacious defending late in the game.

Tsimikas had injured his shoulder and was about to be substituted.

But he was forced into action when Virgil van Dijk pinged a long ball to him on the left-wing.

The 25-year-old had two opposition players all over him and he fell to the ground, but he managed to get back up and evade the pressure.

It was a brilliant piece of play and the home fans inside Anfield erupted into applause. Watch the moment below...

Absolutely class from the left-back.

That was virtually his last touch on the pitch as he made way for Joe Gomez a few moments later.

He was given a good ovation by Liverpool fans as he made his way to the bench.

Jurgen Klopp praised both Alexander-Arnold and Tsimikas after the game.

"Both full-backs had a good game. Both spectacular, if you want, with two nice [assists] – Kostas with the cross and Trent with the little cheeky curve ball or whatever for Sadio. It was a good game," he said, per Liverpoolfc.com.

"I think everybody thinks both full-backs played a good game and in this situation that means they were defensively really good as well in a really difficult game from a defensive point of view."

Andy Robertson was on the bench against Burnley and is expected to be fully fit for Liverpool's game against Chelsea next week.

Klopp may now have a selection headache with two superb left-backs at his disposal.

