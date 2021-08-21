Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton and Leeds United played out an entertaining Premier League draw at Elland Road with Raphinha's sublime finish securing a hard-fought point for the Peacocks.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Rafael Benitez's side the lead with a penalty after Liam Cooper fouled the England international inside the box, but Mateusz Klich equalised shortly before the break with a clipped finish past the onrushing Jordan Pickford.

New Evertonian Demarai Gray then put the Toffees ahead from the tightest of angles.

But Raphinha equalised as he fired home after Cooper made amends for his initial mistake.

Leeds United were probably the better team with 70% possession and 17 shots but Everton gave as good as they got with eight attempts on target.

While it may not have been the result they wanted, Marcelo Bielsa and his team will be buoyed by the fact that they finally have a point on the board, which has subsequently lifted them above the relegation zone at the bottom of the table, for the time being at least.

Footage shows the moment an awkward scuffle broke out between Mina and Bamford at Elland Road

Former Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford may have now been directly involved in 25 Premier League games since the start of last season but he didn't exactly cover himself in glory despite providing the assist for Klich's first-half equaliser.

The Leeds forward was caught up in a rather awkward tussle with Everton defender Yerry Mina during Saturday's clash at Elland Road before the pair were eventually separated by Jordan Pickford.

Watch the footage here...

The funny clip, which has been doing the rounds on social media, also resurfaced on Reddit, much to the amusement of these football fans online.

One Reddit user commented: 'Needs some clown music.'

Another fan wrote in reply: 'Wtf am I watching, this looks like a cartoon lmao.'

And a third fan added: 'What is even happening there.'

While a fourth summed it up perfectly: 'This is so awkward.'

Best stick to the day job, lads.

