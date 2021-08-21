Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hakan Calhanoglu made one of the most controversial transfers in recent history this summer as he made the move from AC Milan to Inter Milan on a free transfer.

He was in the starting lineup for his new side in their Serie A opener against Genoa on Saturday afternoon.

And he had a dream start for his new club.

Calhanoglu set up Inter's opener after just six minutes.

The Turkish midfielder swung in a delicious corner and Milan Škriniar rose highest to head home.

Calhanoglu then turned from provider to goalscorer eight minutes later as he opened his account for his new club in style.

Inter produced a lovely passage of play which ended in the 27-year-old smashing the ball past Salvatore Sirigu from long range.

Pick that one out. What a rocket.

More to follow...

