This Aston Villa fan has gone to great lengths to cover up Jack Grealish's name on the back of his shirt after his blockbuster move to Manchester City this summer.

City's £100 million deal for Grealish eclipsed the £78 million Manchester United paid Leicester City for Harry Maguire's services in August 2019.

The Premier League champions activated the former Aston Villa captain's release clause and snapped him up on a six-year contract.

Naturally, many Villans still haven't forgiven Grealish for his apparent betrayal, with some resorting to drastic measures in an attempt to completely erase him from their memory.

One fan seems to have taken his departure rather to heart as he was pictured wearing a Villa home shirt with Grealish's name covered in thick brown tape.

The unidentified individual, who was wearing a brown cap which partially obscured his face, was sat in a blue chair alongside other fans as Dean Smith's side claimed their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory at home to Newcastle United on Saturday.

An Aston Villa fan was pictured wearing a home shirt with Jack Grealish's name taped up

However, Grealish would soon have the last laugh, as he opened up his City account on his home debut at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola said he was pleased with the club's newest recruit as his side moved up to fifth in the English top flight table with a pulsating victory against Norwich City.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola said: "Yeah, first step. First victory for him in our club.

"I hope it will be the first of many and yeah, goal and he was aggressive with the ball. It was good.

"Yeah, for sure [he will score more spectacular goals]. But yeah, we tried help him to score, yeah."

The manager, speaking days after his side's opening day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, also said he was 'more than pleased' with the way in which they bounced back from their most recent setback.

‘More than pleased,’ he added. ‘We came back stronger than our defeat. Of course, with our fans it was so nice to be there.

‘I think they enjoyed 5-0. Good moments. Completely attack and go forwards. Really good.’

Grealish, who was replaced by Riyad Mahrez in the second half, could also barely contain his delight.

He wrote on Twitter: "A win, a goal and my home debut. What a day."

