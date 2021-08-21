Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There were distressing scenes in Turkey on Sunday evening in the Super Lig clash between Besiktas and Gaziantep.

The score was goalless when Fabrice Nsakala, Besiktas' left-back, collapsed in the 71st minute with the ball on the other side of the pitch.

A substitute ran onto the pitch to aid Nsakala before medics arrived to the scene.

The Congolese defender was subsequently rushed to hospital.

Fortunately, per Besiktas' tweet, he is conscious and the decision to take Nsakala to hospital is only precautionary.

They wrote: "Fabrice Nsakala, who could not continue the game due to the discomfort he experienced during the match our football team played with Gaziantep FK, was sent to the hospital for a precautionary measure with clear consciousness. Get well soon @NsakalaFabrice."

Besiktas have now posted an image of Nsakala in hospital with his thumbs up.

Fenerbahce, one of Besiktas' main rivals, have also sent their best wishes to the 31-year-old.

"Get well soon, our prayers are with you Nsakala!" They wrote.

"He was hospitalized after experiencing discomfort during the match. @NsakalaFabrice We send our best wishes too."

The game was temporarily suspended but it did resume and finished 0-0.

The incident comes just a few months after Christian Eriksen collapsed and was taken to hospital during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland.

Nsakala joined the Turkish giants last season. He was playing in his second game of the season.

Besiktas are now second in the Super Lig having picked up four points from their opening two games.

