Futbol Club Barcelona was a true sight to behold under Pep Guardiola.

The 2009 Champions League final took place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, and Barça dominated it completely. Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United were a distant second at best.

The Culés, as their fans call them, were on top of the world - they were practically invincible, winning a historic treble in his first season in charge. They also won that same trophy two years later, too.

Since then, things haven't been quite so good, but they'll always be able to look back on that five-year period with a sense of pride.

Guardiola arguably transformed Barcelona and made tiki-taka (a style based on short passes, speed and movement)

Under Guardiola, the likes of Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi and Xavier 'Xavi' Hernández Creus spent many hours perfecting their craft which allowed them to turn the Nou Camp into their own personal playground.

Since the start of the 2005/06 season when Messi teamed up with Xavi and Iniesta for the first time, the trio scored a combined 733 goals and 559 assists between them, running rings around the likes of Atletico and Real Madrid at almost free will.

So much so in fact that in one particular game they made their bitter rivals look like a bunch of amateurs.

Watch the footage here...

Not surprisingly, it was a 'Real Madrid fan' who actually tweeted the footage.

The post reads: "Barcelona toying with Real Madrid."

In the video, the clip shows Messi, Xavi and Sergio Busquets quickly passing the ball back and forth between them, with Madrid's beleaguered defence doing their best to keep up with the Barça trio.

It really doesn't get much better than that.

Twitter user @TrentCule wrote in reply: 'Xavi is the best passer of all time.'

Another fan summed it up perfectly: 'This was peak football man.'

While a third fan added: 'We made them look like kids in a nursery and now we're the joke of Europe.'

