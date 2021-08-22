Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For undoubtedly the wrestling biggest show of 2021, WWE took over the Allegiant Stadium tonight in Las Vegas for the SummerSlam pay-per-view event.

Tonight's show was packed with huge matches, featuring several title bouts, including one of which featured Hollywood megastar John Cena challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Everything pointed towards SummerSlam being the biggest show for WWE, with WrestleMania somewhat of a subdued affair ealier on this year, with multi-time World Heavyweight Champion John Cena competing in his first proper match since the Monday Night Raw episode on January 14, 2019.

That wasn't all, as Becky Lynch returned to place the unavailable Sasha Banks, challeging SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks for the title.

The show was main evented - as expected - by John Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Below are all the results for the show, in case you didn't match to catch exactly what went down:

Big E def. Baron Corbin - Kickoff Show

RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) def. Omos & AJ Styles to WIN Raw Tag Team Championship

Raw Tag Team Championship Alexa Bliss def. Doudrop

Damian Priest def. Sheamus to WIN United States Championship

United States Championship The Usos def. The Mysterios to RETAIN SmackDown Tag Team Championship

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belair to WWE SmacDown Women's Champion

SmacDown Women's Champion Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal

Chalotte Flair def. Nikki A.S.H & Rhea Ripley to WIN Raw Women's Championship

Raw Women's Championship Edge def. Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley def. Goldberg to RETAIN WWE Championship

WWE Championship Roman Reigns def. John Cena to RETAIN Universal Championship.

Catch all the fallout from WWE SummerSlam on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

