Romelu Lukaku claims he knew Chelsea were winning the 2020-21 Champions League final against Manchester City from the moment he saw the two sets of players in the tunnel before kick-off.

Chelsea went into the final against Pep Guardiola’s revered Premier League champions as the underdogs but upset the odds to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game shortly before half-time as Chelsea lifted the European Cup for only the second time in their history.

Thomas Tuchel has strengthened his squad this summer with the £97.5 million purchase of Lukaku, who scored 30 goals in 44 games for Italian champions Inter Milan last season.

The Belgian striker, who returns to Stamford Bridge seven years after his first spell with the club ended, is expected to make his second debut for the west London outfit away at Arsenal on Sunday.

Lukaku: I knew Chelsea would win Champions League final

Ahead of the Premier League clash, Lukaku spoke to Chelsea’s official website and says he knew his current teammates would beat Man City in last season’s Champions League final after the camera cut to the players inside the tunnel.

"I knew they were winning already when they were in the tunnel (before the game),” Lukaku said.

"There was one image in the tunnel before the players were on the pitch where they showed both teams.

"They showed the Manchester City players and when I looked at the Chelsea players, the focus, especially Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta] and Antonio Rudiger, I was like 'yeah I know that look, I know that focus'. I knew it was over."

Indeed, if you look back at the footage (featured on the following video), there was a clear difference between the two sets of players inside the tunnel prior to kick-off.

Watch here...

Lukaku is delighted to be back at Chelsea

You can tell that Lukaku is genuinely delighted to be back at Chelsea, where he feels that he has unfinished business.

A boyhood fan of the club, Lukaku will be aiming to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge and will be desperate to land his hands on silverware this season.

“Even though I was feeling very well at Inter, for me it was the chance of a lifetime,” the 28-year-old added.

“My love for the club means the world to me. Having the opportunity to come back was crucial. I knew the club was always trying to dominate.

“I won last season with Inter in Italy, and everything was going well for me, but I thought the only club I would leave Inter Milan for was Chelsea.”

