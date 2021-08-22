Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manny Pacquiao is a boxer that is constantly in the mix when it comes to discussions of greatest boxer in modern history.

Last night he was looking to solidify his well earnt reputation after a two-year absence, unfortunately, though, he did not get the fairytale comeback story.

Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas won the contest via unanimous decision to retain his WBA welterweight title, which was a shock given that the odds were stacked in Pacquiao’s favour.

On top of this, Ugas was a very late addition due to the Philippine’s original opponent (Errol Spence Jr.) picking up an injury, and the Cuban was only announced as the replacement on August 10.

The scorecards came in as 115-113, 116-112 and 116-112 in Ugas’ favour.

Answering questions on the fight, the champion was humble in his responses, saying: "I'm very excited but most of all, I want to thank Manny Pacquiao for giving me this opportunity in the ring today.

"We only had two weeks of training but I listened to my corner and it all worked out.

"I told you I am the champion of the WBA and I showed it tonight. A lot of respect for [Pacquiao], but I won the fight."

There were also questions for Pacquiao surrounding his retirement, which now seems to be imminent, considering that the eight-time division world champion is a politician in his native Philippines.

"I don't know," he responded when asked if he'll ever fight again.

"I need to relax and make a decision.”

On the fight, Pacquiao seemed extremely disappointed with his own performance as he respectfully exasperated: "I had a hard time in the ring making adjustments. My legs were tight. I'm sorry I lost tonight, but I did my best."

Last night’s fight (held in Las Vegas) could be a symbolic hand over of the baton as Pacquiao’s record of 62 wins, eight losses and two draws is fairly even, in regards to winning percentage, with Ugas’ 27 wins and four defeats.

Time will tell if Pacquiao does retire from the sport, but I am sure he and the rest of the boxing world would want to see another victory before he leaves the ring for good.

Who knows, maybe a fight with a certain Conor McGregor could still be on the cards after all...

News Now - Sport News