In a video released on the WWE Twitter account, it appears that Brock Lesnar is making a return to mixed reviews from fans.

But that mixed review simply wasn't the case for the fans in attendance last night; they absolutely loved hearing Lesnar's music hit and they let the world know just how excited they were.

For the fans inside the stadium, the atmosphere was electric for large parts of the night, but when Lesnar’s music dropped, the noise from the crowd ripped the roof off.

Fans who were fortunate to be by the barriers at the front were leaning over to try and touch the WWE legend, grateful for his appearance and for him about to confront Roman Reigns, who had just defeated John Cena.

All of this action happened during SummerSlam, but the fans on social media weren't as happy as those in attendance it would seem.

It's safe to say a lot of wrestling fans were still caught up in the emotion of AEW Rampage from the previous night, where a certain CM Punk made his long-awaited return to professional wrestling.

However, that shouldn't take away the huge pop Lesnar received from those in attendance last night, proving he's still a massive draw to WWE and the wrestling world.

Of course, there's going to be a few raised eyebrows at the fact Punk is now with a rival company, but WWE still have a mightily stacked roster, even more so with Brock back.

It seems that Lesnar and WWE may have lost out to CM Punk and AEW, according to some of the fans, but those who went to SummerSlam last night, were still in awe of Lesnar and his return to the ring.

Lesnar vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania perhaps? That would certainly draw fans back!

