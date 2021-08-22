Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool looked back to their imperious best as they comfortably beat Burnley in the lunchtime kick-off.

In front of a capacity Anfield, with Virgil van Dijk marshalling the defence with a terrifying front three running the defence ragged - the Red half of Merseyside finally felt at peace again.

Despite some notable absentees in Fabinho and James Milner, Liverpool showed the power of their options as Jurgen Klopp dipped into the paths of his squad to out together what was a fantastic team.

Kostas Tsimikas once again impressed as cover for Andrew Robertson, Naby Keita looked well at home in the midfield and Joel Matip showed his immense value alongside Van Dijk.

However, it was a performance from elsewhere on the field that will have Liverpool tongues wagging as they gather in the pubs this afternoon.

Youngster Harvey Elliot was handed his first Premier League start for the reds and he certainly didn't disappoint.

The diminutive trickster showed why the folks at Anfield are so excited about his future as he dove-tailed superbly with Mohamed Salah.

Elliot could have registered a superb assist had Salah not been ruled offside but he certainly made sure to play his part in the second goal.

Elliot brought the ball down from a sweeping Van Dijk pass before finding Trent Alexander-Arnold he put it on a plate for Sadio Mane.

While that was the most noteworthy point of his efforts, Elliot was simply immense throughout the course of the afternoon.

He was quick, nipping into gaps and creating space while his passing was crisp and decisive.

He looked as though he had been playing in front of a capacity Anfield for a decade as he settled right into his work.

Now, a compilation, courtesy of @CF_Comps of his highlights have emerged online and he really was superb.

After a year on loan at Blackburn, Elliot looks primed and ready to take on the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp is likely to use him sparingly but what an option he is for the German gaffer.

While they struggled last season, this Liverpool team look truly capable of challenging for big honours once again.

It could be a happy few months at Anfield.

