For the first time since 2004, Leeds United played a Premier League match in front of a capacity crowd at Elland Road this weekend.

With many Whites fans seeing their heroes in top-flight action for the first time in close to two decades, hopes were high that Marcelo Bielsa's men would be able to pull off a victory against Everton on Saturday.

The optimistic roars of the home support were dulled on the half-hour mark, though, when Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a VAR-awarded penalty to break the deadlock.

Referee Darren England gave the spot-kick after consulting his pitchside monitor, ruling that Liam Cooper had held the England frontman in the box and prevented him from attacking a Lucas Digne cross

Leeds fans left the official in no doubt as to what they thought of his decision - and did their best to upset the composure of the Toffees striker as he strode up to take the penalty.

For most supporters in the home end, this simply meant waving their arms or creating a vocal commotion as they could in order to try and knock Calvert-Lewin's focus.

One fan, however, went well above the call of duty to try and aid his side's cause with an hilarious distraction attempt.

The supporter concerned - who was sat in the first few rows of the stand behind the goal - lifted up his black jumper and then proceeded to rub his belly, all while keeping his eyes fixed on Calvert-Levin.

The bizarre tactic, which ultimately failed, can be seen here...

Leeds fought back after conceding the opener and were level by half-time, thanks to a neat finish from Mateusz Klich. That parity didn't last long, though, as Demari Gray restored Everton's lead early in the second period.

The home side deservedly grabbed a share of the spoils from an entertaining game when Raphina magnificently curled the ball past Jordan Pickford 18 minutes from time.

After last weekend's one-sided 5-1 hammering at the hands of Manchester United, Leeds fans will be pleased to have their first point of the new campaign on the board.

Saturday's absorbing encounter gave an indication that most matches involving the Yorkshire side will be worth a watch this season. Opposition players should probably try and keep their eyes fixed firmly on the field of play when taking free-kicks or penalties at Elland Road, though, if Saturday's antics are anything to go by!

