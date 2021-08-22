Becky Lynch WWE SummerSlam return: Fans lost their heads at The Man's return

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Becky Lynch finally made her return to WWE at SummerSlam last night.

The star made her first appearance since May 2020, when she announced she was pregnant with her first child and would be taking a break from wrestling.

Lynch made her return for the SmackDown Women’s Championship match. She walked out into the arena just as Bianca Belair was about to take on Carmella, who had been brought in to replace the missing Sasha Banks.

After Lynch made her entrance, she took to the ring to quickly dispatch Carmella, before challenging Belair. Belair accepted, but the resulting match lasted less than 30 seconds. Lynch scored a pinfall to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Footage of the match showed fans losing their heads as Lynch returned to the stage. As her entrance music hit, the spectators inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas nearly took the roof off. Fans of Lynch rushed to high-five her as she walked up to the ring.

A crowd reaction video posted by YouTube account Smallafro Games showed the disappointment among the crowd as Carmella was announced as the replacement for Banks in the SmackDown Women’s Championship match.

Just minutes later, the same crowd erupted in sheer joy after Lynch’s return was revealed. Screams of "oh my god" and "no way" could be heard among the fans as they reacted to the surprise entrance.

Lynch, who was the RAW Women’s Champion before her pregnancy, welcomed the birth of her daughter Roux alongside fellow WWE star Seth Rollins last December.

The timing of Lynch’s return to the ring has been hotly-debated ever since, with the rumour mill going into overdrive after she was seen training at the WWE Performance Centre in June.

Catch all the fallout from WWE SummerSlam on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News