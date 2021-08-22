Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

During the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event last night, there were many eye-catching moments, in particular the return of Brock Lesnar.

However, that paled in comparison to the underwhelming fight between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

Before the PPV, Belair was scheduled to go one-on-one with Sasha Banks, but after it was announced she was unable to compete, a new contender was named.

Originally it was Carmella, but then Lynch's music hit, much to the delight of those in attendance.

The Irish Lasskicker then dispatched of Carmella pretty quickly, before agreeing to a title fight with Belair, only to then cheap shot her, slam her to the mat, and pin her one, two, three for the championship.

Belair was squashed and boy did the WWE fans hate it.

Lynch came out on top, which is by no means a bad thing because she is a much-loved figure in the WWE Universe, but a heap of fans on Twitter have made posts claiming that Belair was harshly treated and robbed. Overall, the fight and the booking was seen as a disaster.

“I really don't understand why we couldn't just get a match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Why did you have to do a squash match and bury Bianca Belair? And I don't hate the fact the Becky Lynch is champion, but not like this. I hated it.”

“I’m a big Becky Lynch fan. I’m a big Bianca Belair fan. That booking was horrible man #SummerSlam”

"They just buried Bianca Belair. Absolutely buried. What an absolute f****** insult to everyone who invested in her."

"Bianca Belair is why you don’t emotionally invest in WWE because they will always - ALWAYS - betray that investment in the dumbest way imaginable."

"They Kofi’ed Bianca Belair. I am so p*****."

That's just a handful of the reactions as well, if you search on Twitter both their names, you will see a wide reaction of hatred and anger towards the booking.

Of course, fans are happy to see Lynch back in the ring, she's been sorely missed during her absence, but this wasn't the way to bring her back... a lot of people are feeling sad for Belair this morning, and probably rightfully so.

