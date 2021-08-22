FIFA 22: Rumoured modes not coming this year

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 will be coming to consoles on October 1st, and it has now been revealed that several rumoured modes will not be part of the new title in the series.

Several leaks have confirmed that new mini-game modes will be coming to Volta, but fans have been waiting for new modes and ways to play on Ultimate Team.

Due to another recent leak, three of the modes that players had been hoping for will not be coming to FIFA 22, at least not in the initial release.

Prolific FIFA leaker @FUT22_NEWS confirmed that Co-op FUT Champs, Co-op Draft and Monthly Rewards would not be part of FIFA 22. He said: "Things not in #FIFA22

- Co-op FUT Champs

- Co-op Draft

- Monthly Rewards

These were rumoured a while back. Just to be clear, I’m talking about red monthly rewards where the top 100 got a free icon."

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Co-op FUT Champs and Co-op Drafts were features that fans had hoped would be in FIFA 21, but these were two elements of Ultimate Team that could not be played co-operatively.

It has not been confirmed if the Co-op modes that are currently available in FIFA 21 will be coming to FIFA 22, such as Division Rivals, Squad Battles and FUT Friendlies.

"Team up with a friend online in Division Rivals against other solos or duos, in Squad Battles against the AI, or kick back in FUT Friendlies House Rules against other players.

Complete special Co-Op objectives to unlock rewards, and make progress in your individual weekly Division Rivals ranking and Squad Battles leaderboard."

The aforementioned modes that will be coming to Volta Arcade are Wall Ball Elimination, Corner Scramble, Dodgeball and Foot Tennis.

