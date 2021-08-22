FIFA 22 Beta: All modes coming 'next week'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is currently in beta, and lucky fans have been able to see what the new title will be bringing to the table at the end of September/early October.

Initially, it was believed that all of the game modes would be released to all players this week, however, this has not been the case.

Several gamers have reacted to the news online, and let's just say they aren't all that positive.

FIFA leaker @FUT22BETA confirmed on Twitter that EA was expecting to release all modes to all Beta players this Friday, however, this has now been pushed back to next week without a public explanation.

They said back on August 19th: "For everyone asking regarding the FIFA 22 BETA all modes should become accessible to everyone who has the BETA tomorrow! It could come midnight as that's when they released Volta but I'm not entirely sure."

The pushback has angered some fans online, however, EA has not given any sort of statement as to why they made the move to hold back on pushing all modes to all beta players till next week.

FIFA 22 Beta

The first batch of Beta codes was released for select FIFA players back on August 11, however, there will be another chance for players to play the new iteration of the series in just a few days.

The second batch of codes for the FIFA 22 Closed Beta are expected to be released around August 25, 2021. The rumoured time for the release is 6pm BST UK time, and invited players with codes will be able to access the Beta until around September 2, 2021.

