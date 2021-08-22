Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Given the number of times that Premier League managers face the media each week, it is almost inevitable that they will be frequently drawn into commenting on the affairs of rival clubs.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made headlines prior to the start of the new Premier League season when he accused some of the top-flight's other big sides of spending "without any limits".

The charismatic German's only big signing this summer has been the capture of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million. Elsewhere, though, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United have all splashed out north of £100m on new faces - something that Klopp hinted was suspicious in view of Financial Fair Play regulations.

City boss Pep Guardiola has already hit back at Klopp, arguing that the reigning Premier League champions were only able to fund their nine-figure swoop for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish because they had already parted with £60m worth of talent beforehand.

Read more: Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Now, United chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had his say on Klopp's words. The Old Trafford club have been among the biggest spenders during the current transfer window, snapping up Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane for a combined total of close to £120m.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The 48-year-old Norwegian, though, dismisses any claims that his side have flouted FFP rules and revealed that he has been knocked back on a number of occasions by his board when asking for cash to fund new acquisitions.

"We are a well-run club," he said, per The Telegraph. “We do have a lot of fans out there and we do have good sponsorship deals.

"How we get the money, as a manager you want more and more. I have heard 'no' a few times."

While Solskjaer maintains that the Red Devils operate firmly within the game's financial guidelines, he couldn't resist a cheeky jibe at the sources of wealth behind two of his closest title foes.

1 of 12 Did Anthony Martial score on his Premier League debut for Manchester United? Yes No

"How other clubs run their clubs, there are different models at different clubs. I have started buying electric cars! That is all I want to say about that situation," joked Ole, referring to Manchester City and Chelsea, both of whom are heavily backed by money made in the oil industry.

City are funded by the Abu Dhabi Royal Family, via owner Sheik Mansour, whereas Chelsea - who spent close to £100m to re-sign Romelu Lukaku earlier this month - have enjoyed the financial support of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich for many years.

With the summer transfer window set to close in just over a week, these arguments will soon be placed on the backburner (for a few months, at least) as all four sides strive for English football's top prize.

Rice to Man United? (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News