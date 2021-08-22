FIFA 22 Ratings: Gold cards for Messi and Ronaldo 'leaked'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We're just over a month away from FIFA 22 being released to the general public, and it appears as though the 'standard' gold cards for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been leaked.

With Messi and Ronaldo being the two biggest names in world football, fans had been anticipating what ratings the two living legends would get on Ultimate Team.

Although we will see upgraded cards throughout the year, the early indication of their gold cards appears to confirm that they will still be high-rated right off the bat.

@Dylan_LCFC used to confirm leaks for prior FIFA titles, and after a hiatus, they appear to be back at it again.

The first leak from the newly minted Twitter account seems to confirm what the design will be for the opening gold cards for both Messi and Ronaldo:

Although all leaks have to be taken with a grain of salt, the leaker claims to have insiders at EA and will be issuing more information over the next few weeks before the game is released officially.

They said: "These are potentially their normal gold cards for when the game comes out. It’s not actually on the beta. It’s edited. It’s a concept of the leaked card."

There's no confirmation on whether these will be the final designs for the new game, or if EA will opt to buff or nerf the cards by the time that the FUT 22 market goes live.

Messi and Ronaldo

The ratings for both cards that have been leaked are as follows:

Messi

93 Overall

85 Pace

92 Shooting

92 Passing

95 Dribbling

37 Defending

65 Physical

Ronaldo

93 Overall

90 Pace

94 Shooting

81 Passing

90 Dribbling

35 Defending

79 Physical

