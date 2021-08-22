UFC 269: Date, Location, Card, UK Start Time And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC 269 will be taking place on December 11th 2021, although a venue for the upcoming event has not yet been confirmed.

Thus far, only one contest has been confirmed for on the night, although several high-profile fights are being slated for the pay per view.

One contest that is being rumoured is the UFC return of Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou to take on new Interim Heavyweight Champ Ciryl Gane.

Here is everything that you need to know ahead of UFC 269:

Latest News

Date

UFC 268 will hopefully be taking place on Saturday, December 11th. However, this has not been officially confirmed by the UFC.

Location

The event will has not yet been allocated a location publicly.

Card

Here's the expected card for UFC 268:

UFC Flyweight Bout: Cody Garbrandt vs. Kai Kara-France

Other fights are expected to be confirmed over the coming months.

UK Start Time

The main card of UFC 268 will likely begin Sunday, December 12th at 03:00 BST for fans to watch on either BT Sport 1 or BT Sport Box Office.

You can find all of the latest UFC and MMA news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News