World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (or WWE as it's known to the majority of us) is the largest wrestling brand on the entire planet, with over 450 live events every year.

Founded almost 70 years ago under a different name, WWE has grown to be incredibly popular, as the numbers prove. Today, the wrestling group is now available to 900 million homes across the world, in an impressive 28 different languages.

While the company is no stranger to exciting storylines, some of the recent drama has excited fans even more than usual. A number of familiar faces have made a return to the ring, some more unexpected than others.

Becky Lynch has returned following her pregnancy, alongside some other all-time greats including, Edge, CM Punk, (albeit to AEW), John Cena and Brock Lesnar.

The previous decade of WWE has seen plenty of dramatic storylines and exciting characters, but which wrestlers have been the very best in the 2010s?

Luckily for us, this is a debate that Ranker.com has attempted to settle.

Ranker is a blog that, according to their own website, "aims to be the definitive source of rankings on everything from film to sports to food". However, unlike some websites where we simply have to listen to the opinion of one person, Ranker allows the users themselves to vote on their articles.

So, who does the wrestling community rank in the top 25 wrestlers of the 2010s?

25-11

25) Big Show

24) AJ Lee

23) Dolph Ziggler

22) Bray Wyatt

21) Kevin Owens

20) The Rock

19) Dean Ambrose

18) Sheamus

17) Edge

16) Kofi Kingston

15) Shawn Michaels

14) The Miz

13) Becky Lynch

12) Triple H

11) Sasha Banks

25-11 Summary

Just scraping his way into the top 25 is The Big Show, although it may be a surprise to some people to see the 7ft2, 500lb man mountain this far down the rankings. Between WWE/WWF and WCW, Big Show has been world champion seven times! Also in this section of the list we can see The Rock has been ranked at 20th, which again may surprise some people to see him this far down; although this is probably due to him only being a part-time wrestler during this period. During his entire career The Rock picked up an impressive 10 world championships. Some other notable (and possibly surprising) names in the 25-11 section include the highly decorated Edge, Shawn Michaels, Becky Lynch and just missing out on the top 10 Triple H.

10-6

10) Roman Reigns

9) Seth Rollins

8) Finn Balor

7) Brock Lesnar

6) Daniel Bryan

10-6 Summary

Roman Reigns has been voted just inside the top 10 wrestlers of this period, although he is not as highly decorated as some of the names below him in this list, his career with WWE began in 2010 putting him in the perfect timeframe. Reigns is a three-time WWE Champion, a two-time WWE Universal Champion, whilst also being a one-time Tag Team Champion, Royal Rumble winner and Superstar of the Year. Seth Rollins' impressive feats also saw him make it into the top 10, in a decade which saw him become one of only five wrestlers to be named the No.1 wrestler worldwide by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, twice. Finn Balor's record-breaking world title, just 27 days after his main roster debut, (alongside many other honours) was enough to see him claim the eighth spot. Household name and WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar was voted into the seventh spot after rejoining WWE in 2012 after an eight-year hiatus that saw him take his talents to the UFC. After his return, he achieved the World Champion status five times between 2014 and 2019! Daniel Bryan just missed out on the top five in this period, after a career that saw him retire in 2016 due to medical issues arising from the many concussions he sustained. Bryan had seizures and a brain lesion, but somehow made one of the most incredible returns the sport has seen after being cleared by doctors in 2018.

5-1

5) CM Punk

4) AJ Styles

3) The Undertaker

2) John Cena

1) Randy Orton

5-1 Summary

CM Punk is the first of the top five wrestlers of the 2010s, which may come as a shock to many considering he officially retired from WWE back in 2014, although he made a very small number of appearances after this point. However, it seems that what he achieved in those four years was enough to earn him a spot in the top five after being voted Wrestler of the Year twice consecutively in 2011 and 2012 by readers of Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

Another possibly surprising inclusion in the top five, AJ Styles takes the fourth spot, a wrestler who again, only spent four years in the WWE during this period after being signed in 2016. Styles won the WWE Championship twice, the United States Championship three times and the Raw Tag Team Championship and Intercontinental Championship once each.

Moving into the top three, we start with one of the WWE's most prolific pay-per-view performers of all time The Undertaker. With a career spanning three entire decades, it is unsurprising to see The Undertaker make it into the top three. Widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time, even in his final decade, The Undertaker's impact on the sport can be seen by his impressive ranking in this list.

Narrowly missing out on the top spot is fan favourite John Cena. Cena is a joint-record holding 16-time world champion, which includes a record 13 WWE World Championships. He has headlined the WWE's flagship event WrestleMania an incredible five times. Alongside this, he also holds five United States Champion titles, four World Tag Team Championships and has won the Royal Rumble on two separate occasions.

Now we move on to the number one wrestler of the decade as voted by the fans Randy Orton. "The Legend Killer" himself became the youngest World Champion in the history of WWE aged just 24, and went on to have an unbelievable career spanning 21 years (and still going!). 2010 saw Orton return to the singles competion after being a part of multiple groups and tag teams. His rivalry with the man placed in second on this list (John Cena) is regarded as one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history.

Orton has held the WWE Championship an incredible 10 times and also the WWE World Heavyweight Championship four times. Orton has the third-highest amount of World Championship victories in WWE history, only behind John Cena and Ric Flair, who are tied at 16 each.

It's safe to say that Randy Orton has done more than enough to earn his top spot, although I'm sure there are still plenty of people willing to have that discussion.

If you are one of the people who disagree with any of the placements on the list, make your voice heard by voting yourself at Ranker.com.

